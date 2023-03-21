U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, conduct a deployment ceremony in Syracuse, New York, July 5, 2022. Task Force Orion Soldiers are deploying to Germany to oversee the training of partner nation forces. (U.S. National Guard video by Maj. Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877380
|VIRIN:
|220715-Z-HB296-014
|Filename:
|DOD_109529525
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Guard Soldiers deploy as part of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, by MAJ Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
