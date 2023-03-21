Two A-10 Thunderbolts flew in support of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division Combined Joint Live Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex Mar. 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 06:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877372
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-TL808-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109529434
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Warrior Shield: A-10 supports 2ID/RUCD Live Fire, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT