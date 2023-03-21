2CR call for fire training at TSC Grafenwoehr

U.S. Soldiers with Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), conduct call for fire training at Training Support Center Grafenwoehr, part of Training Support Activity Europe, in the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 23, 2023. 2CR, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 05:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877371
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-BS310-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109529393
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
