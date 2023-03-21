Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR call for fire training at TSC Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.23.2023

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), conduct call for fire training at Training Support Center Grafenwoehr, part of Training Support Activity Europe, in the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 23, 2023. 2CR, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 05:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    TAGS

    USArmy
    TSAE
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady

