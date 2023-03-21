U.S. Soldiers, government civilians and guests celebrate the grand opening of newly built Training Support Center Grafenwoehr, part of Training Support Activity Europe, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 22, 2023. Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of 7ATC, provided key notes and cut the ribbon to officially open the facility. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877370
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-BS310-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109529381
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TSC Grafenwoehr Grand Opening, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT