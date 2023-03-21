Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC Grafenwoehr Grand Opening

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.22.2023

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, government civilians and guests celebrate the grand opening of newly built Training Support Center Grafenwoehr, part of Training Support Activity Europe, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 22, 2023. Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of 7ATC, provided key notes and cut the ribbon to officially open the facility. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877370
    VIRIN: 230322-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_109529381
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    Readiness
    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

