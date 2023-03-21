Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle 5K

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    03.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines -- Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25TH Infantry Division, and 1st Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (PA) gather for the infamous Jungle 5k as part of the Jungle Operation Training Course on 21 March 2023 at Fort Magsaysay. The event is a 3-mile run on rugged terrain with the Fighting Load Carrier (FLC) and the individual soldiers' assigned weapon.
    SN23 provides a venue for both participating nations to expand their capacity to plan and conduct military schooling no matter where the candidate is from.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock, and Spc. Jorge Reyes )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 02:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877365
    VIRIN: 230321-A-NF551-889
    Filename: DOD_109529274
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle 5K, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    readiness
    Partners & Allies
    Beallyoucanbe
    salaknib23
    winthepacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT