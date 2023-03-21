FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines -- Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25TH Infantry Division, and 1st Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (PA) gather for the infamous Jungle 5k as part of the Jungle Operation Training Course on 21 March 2023 at Fort Magsaysay. The event is a 3-mile run on rugged terrain with the Fighting Load Carrier (FLC) and the individual soldiers' assigned weapon.
SN23 provides a venue for both participating nations to expand their capacity to plan and conduct military schooling no matter where the candidate is from.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock, and Spc. Jorge Reyes )
