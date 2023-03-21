Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Artillery Live Fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2-17 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade Stryker Team, 2nd Infantry Division, participate in a live fire drill at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 21, 2023. The live fire drill was a part of the Warrior Shield exercise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 02:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877360
    VIRIN: 230321-A-BQ241-749
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109529234
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    FreedomShield

