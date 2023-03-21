This radio around the region product is focused on AFN Diego Garcia’s radio host, U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Alex Kerska. Kerska gives information on the importance of listening tuning into his show. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 02:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877354
|VIRIN:
|230324-N-OH831-392
|Filename:
|DOD_109529222
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: DJ Special K, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
