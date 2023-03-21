B-Roll package of Kunsan Wolf Pack F-16s landing and downloading at Osan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 02:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877352
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-BG120-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109529184
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Wolf Pack touches down at Osan [B-Roll Package], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
kunsan
wolf pack
osan
crush em
LEAVE A COMMENT