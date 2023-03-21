Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    King of the Battle

    PHILIPPINES

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 2-11th Field Artillery Regiment fire off Mortar rounds to showcase capabilities in an operational environment in Laur, Nueva Ecija, Philippines on March 17, 2023. In attendance, Philippine Army Lt. Col. Tara Cayton, G8 Army Artillery Regiment observed the event and gave insight with her subject matter expertise.

    25ID provides combat-credible forces forward into the Indo-Pacific, available for any crisis or conflict. Our leaders and Soldiers train to live, operate, fight and thrive in the region’s austere, rugged, and diverse environments with the joint force and our allies and partners.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 23:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877350
    VIRIN: 230317-A-NF551-698
    Filename: DOD_109529163
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PH

