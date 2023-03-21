King of the Battle

Soldiers assigned to the 2-11th Field Artillery Regiment fire off Mortar rounds to showcase capabilities in an operational environment in Laur, Nueva Ecija, Philippines on March 17, 2023. In attendance, Philippine Army Lt. Col. Tara Cayton, G8 Army Artillery Regiment observed the event and gave insight with her subject matter expertise.
25ID provides combat-credible forces forward into the Indo-Pacific, available for any crisis or conflict. Our leaders and Soldiers train to live, operate, fight and thrive in the region’s austere, rugged, and diverse environments with the joint force and our allies and partners.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)
