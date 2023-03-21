Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gaggle

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Ottawa, Canada.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 22:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877345
    Filename: DOD_109528994
    Length: 00:10:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gaggle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

