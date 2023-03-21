Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Part III Return - 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Kathy Freeberg, daughter of retired U.S. Air Force Col. Alan Leslie Brunstrom, pilot and Vietnam POW, shares stories of her father and his return. Operation Homecoming went from Feb. 12, 1973 to April 4, 1973 and saw to the repatriation of 600 POWs from Hanoi, Vietnam.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 21:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877339
    VIRIN: 230323-F-UO290-1003
    Filename: DOD_109528977
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    POW
    MIA
    Freedom
    Operation Homecoming
    TrUSt Travis

