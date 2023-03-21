230323-N-VD554-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (March 23, 2023) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to Naval Air Station North Island following a regularly-scheduled maintenance availability and completion of sea trials, March 23, 2023. The ship changed its homeport from Bremerton to San Diego after completing an 18-month docking planned incremental availability in Bremerton, Washington, during which the ship received extensive restorations and upgrades to support the F-35C Lightning II, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and CMV-22B Osprey, as well as future platforms such as the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aircraft system. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano) (Portions of this video have been sped up for a timelapse effect)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 20:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877333
|VIRIN:
|230323-N-VD554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109528934
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to Naval Air Station North Island, by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
