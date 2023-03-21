Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to Naval Air Station North Island

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230323-N-VD554-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (March 23, 2023) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to Naval Air Station North Island following a regularly-scheduled maintenance availability and completion of sea trials, March 23, 2023. The ship changed its homeport from Bremerton to San Diego after completing an 18-month docking planned incremental availability in Bremerton, Washington, during which the ship received extensive restorations and upgrades to support the F-35C Lightning II, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and CMV-22B Osprey, as well as future platforms such as the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aircraft system. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano) (Portions of this video have been sped up for a timelapse effect)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 20:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877333
    VIRIN: 230323-N-VD554-1001
    Filename: DOD_109528934
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to Naval Air Station North Island, by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    CVN 71
    aircraft carrier
    Coronado
    NASNI
    RTHP

