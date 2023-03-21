AFN Kunsan B-Roll: ROK CJCS Visits Kunsan

B-Roll of Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Seung-Kyum, ROK Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visiting the U.S. Air Force's 8th Fighter Wing and the ROK Air Force's 38th Fighter Group at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, March 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 19:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877332
|VIRIN:
|230320-F-AC305-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109528924
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
