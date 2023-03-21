Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan B-Roll: ROK CJCS Visits Kunsan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    AFN Kunsan

    B-Roll of Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Seung-Kyum, ROK Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visiting the U.S. Air Force's 8th Fighter Wing and the ROK Air Force's 38th Fighter Group at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, March 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877332
    VIRIN: 230320-F-AC305-1001
    Filename: DOD_109528924
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan B-Roll: ROK CJCS Visits Kunsan, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Republic of Korea
    7th Air Force
    ROK CJCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT