    AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: 8 MXG Celebrates Top Maintainers

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Maintenance Group held their annual Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2023. MPOY ceremonies are tradition in U.S. Air Force maintenance units that highlights outstanding maintenance Airmen's accomplishments and contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 19:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 877330
    VIRIN: 230311-F-AC305-1002
    Filename: DOD_109528914
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: 8 MXG Celebrates Top Maintainers, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Ceremonies
    Maintenance
    7th Air Force
    8th Maintenance Group
    MPOY

