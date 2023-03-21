The 8th Maintenance Group held their annual Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2023. MPOY ceremonies are tradition in U.S. Air Force maintenance units that highlights outstanding maintenance Airmen's accomplishments and contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 19:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|877330
|VIRIN:
|230311-F-AC305-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109528914
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: 8 MXG Celebrates Top Maintainers, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT