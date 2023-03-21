Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB SAPR team steps forward to prevent, report, advocate

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The Sexual Assault Response Coordinators from the 36th Wing, Mario Straun, and from the 245th Air Base Group, Nichole Terlaje-Ichihara, come together and collaborate in preparation of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 24, 2023. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team's priority is to prevent sexual violence and although awareness and prevention is everyday, April is recognized nationally as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 19:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 877327
    VIRIN: 230324-F-VU029-1001
    Filename: DOD_109528864
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    This work, Andersen AFB SAPR team steps forward to prevent, report, advocate, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    SAPR
    36th Wing
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    254th Air Base Group

