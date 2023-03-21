Andersen AFB SAPR team steps forward to prevent, report, advocate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877327" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Sexual Assault Response Coordinators from the 36th Wing, Mario Straun, and from the 245th Air Base Group, Nichole Terlaje-Ichihara, come together and collaborate in preparation of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 24, 2023. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team's priority is to prevent sexual violence and although awareness and prevention is everyday, April is recognized nationally as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.