Andersen AFB SAPR team steps forward to prevent, report, advocate

The Sexual Assault Response Coordinators from the 36th Wing, Mario Straun, and from the 245th Air Base Group, Nichole Terlaje-Ichihara, come together and collaborate in preparation of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 24, 2023. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team's priority is to prevent sexual violence and although awareness and prevention is everyday, April is recognized nationally as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
|03.24.2023
|03.23.2023 19:02
|PSA
|877327
|230324-F-VU029-1001
|DOD_109528864
|00:01:22
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|0
|0
