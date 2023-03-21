Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADSB LGOP Range P1

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade participate in the Little Groups of Paratroopers (LGOP) Range on Fort Bragg, NC, March 22, 2023. Leaders in command positions competed amongst one another for a brigade wide competition. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

