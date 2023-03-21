Oregon Youth Challenge Program Capitol Duty and the Passage of SCR 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) performed Page duty at the Oregon State Capitol building on March 22 as Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 passed in the Oregon State House​ of Representatives.



The OYCP is a 17-month program aimed at guiding struggling youths from Oregon to become responsible citizens and leaders in society. The program is a joint project of the Oregon Military Department and the National Guard, with additional state and federal government support.



The OYCP mission is "To provide opportunities for personal growth, self-improvement and academic achievement among Oregon high school dropouts, teens no longer attending and those failing in school, through a highly structured non-traditional environment; integrating training, mentoring, and diverse educational activities."



The OYCP cadets served as Pages and provided a color guard for the Legislative Assembly at the Oregon State Capitol. While performing Page duty, they assisted lawmakers and performed various tasks such as delivering messages, preparing the chambers for sessions, and other errands.



The program's director, Daniel M. Radabaugh, said, "Posting the Colors in the House and Senate at the State Capital is one of the highlights for Oregon Youth Challenge, Color Guard cadets. Accompanying the Color Guard to the Capital were the Student Government cadets for Class 65. All cadets worked as Pages with our State Legislators during their visit, observing state government in action.



The OYCP cadets' service at the Capitol building comes at a crucial time when the Oregon State Legislature has passed the SCR2 resolution recognizing and honoring Oregon National Guard service members. The resolution acknowledges the Oregon National Guard's critical role in responding to various emergencies, including wildfires and natural disasters, and the guard's many overseas deployments.



The SCR2 resolution also acknowledges the sacrifices made by the service members and their families, commending them for their dedication to serving the country and the state of Oregon. Finally, former Oregon Air National Guard member Representative Paul Evans of district 20 read the bill as a Special Order of Business before a unanimous vote of all present representatives.



The OYCP cadets' participation in the Capitol's Page program and the passage of SCR2 demonstrate the critical role that young people can play in shaping the future of their communities and the country. The OYCP program continues to provide opportunities for Oregon's struggling youths to become responsible, productive citizens while supporting the state's critical missions.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)