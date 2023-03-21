DOD Business Experts Talk About Cloud Management

Rob Porter, acting product director of the Army’s General Fund Enterprise Business System, and Christine Lamer, the Navy’s program manager for Naval Applications and Business Services, discuss managing the challenges large systems faced with the early adoption of the cloud at Federal News Network’s 2023 DOD Cloud Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 16:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877321
|Filename:
|DOD_109528724
|Length:
|00:33:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
