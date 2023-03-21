Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LTG Donna Martin sends Womens History Month Remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the 67th Inspector General, delivers remarks commemorating Women's History Month 2023, on March 16, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Faith Quiroga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 15:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877315
    VIRIN: 230316-A-TV870-1701
    Filename: DOD_109528566
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG Donna Martin sends Womens History Month Remarks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Inspector General
    Women's History Month
    USA
    Army
    Army IG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT