Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local high school band to march in national Independence Day Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    A local high school band comprised of many Fort Knox families’ children has been selected to perform in the 2023 Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877313
    VIRIN: 230323-A-BB164-0001
    Filename: DOD_109528455
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local high school band to march in national Independence Day Parade, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    marching band
    military kids
    NHHS
    North Hardin High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT