Today we honor the exceptional bravery and selflessness of our military heroes, including the 62 Texans who have been recognized with the Medal of Honor. This video, filmed at Heritage Park in JBSA Randolph, showcases the remarkable acts of courage and outstanding valor that have earned these recipients our utmost respect and gratitude. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 15:39
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|877312
|VIRIN:
|230323-O-YB458-947
|Filename:
|DOD_109528450
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT