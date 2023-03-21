Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today we honor the exceptional bravery and selflessness of our military heroes, including the 62 Texans who have been recognized with the Medal of Honor. This video, filmed at Heritage Park in JBSA Randolph, showcases the remarkable acts of courage and outstanding valor that have earned these recipients our utmost respect and gratitude. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)