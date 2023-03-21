Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Andriy Agashchuk 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Today we honor the exceptional bravery and selflessness of our military heroes, including the 62 Texans who have been recognized with the Medal of Honor. This video, filmed at Heritage Park in JBSA Randolph, showcases the remarkable acts of courage and outstanding valor that have earned these recipients our utmost respect and gratitude. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 15:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 877312
    VIRIN: 230323-O-YB458-947
    Filename: DOD_109528450
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US

    This work, Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBSARandolph
    MedalOfHonorDay
    TexasMilitaryHeroes
    HeritagePark

