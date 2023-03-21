Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: 2024 Budget, Bass Talks Future Force, Air Force One's New Design

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, the 2024 budget is focused on transformation and modernization, CMSAF discusses developing Airmen and recruiting, and the final paint design for Air Force One is set.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877308
    VIRIN: 230323-F-VQ832-499
    Filename: DOD_109528196
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Around the Air Force: 2024 Budget, Bass Talks Future Force, Air Force One's New Design, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

