In this week’s look around the Air Force, the 2024 budget is focused on transformation and modernization, CMSAF discusses developing Airmen and recruiting, and the final paint design for Air Force One is set.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877308
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-VQ832-499
|Filename:
|DOD_109528196
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Around the Air Force: 2024 Budget, Bass Talks Future Force, Air Force One's New Design, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
