Haulover Inlet B-roll

Haulover Inlet is a navigation waterway towards the northern portion of Miami Beach. The waterway connects Biscayne Bay with the Atlantic Ocean, and has been identified for possible storm barrier improvements to help keep storm surge out of Biscayne Bay as part of Miami Dade County’s Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management alternative plan. Additional meetings with residents and stakeholders are planned to help further refine the details.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877303
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-OI229-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109528037
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
