Rickenbacker Causeway B-roll

The Rickenbacker Causeway connects Virginia Key and Key Biscayne to the mainland. The roadway has been identified for possible improvements to help keep storm surge out of the upper portion of Biscayne Bay as part of Miami Dade County’s Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management alternative plan. Additional meetings with residents and stakeholders are planned to help further refine the details.