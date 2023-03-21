The Rickenbacker Causeway connects Virginia Key and Key Biscayne to the mainland. The roadway has been identified for possible improvements to help keep storm surge out of the upper portion of Biscayne Bay as part of Miami Dade County’s Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management alternative plan. Additional meetings with residents and stakeholders are planned to help further refine the details.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877302
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-OI229-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109528036
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rickenbacker Causeway B-roll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT