    Rickenbacker Causeway B-roll

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The Rickenbacker Causeway connects Virginia Key and Key Biscayne to the mainland. The roadway has been identified for possible improvements to help keep storm surge out of the upper portion of Biscayne Bay as part of Miami Dade County’s Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management alternative plan. Additional meetings with residents and stakeholders are planned to help further refine the details.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877302
    VIRIN: 230303-A-OI229-1003
    Filename: DOD_109528036
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

    Rickenbacker Causeway
    Miami Dade County

