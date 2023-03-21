Government Cut Navigation Channel B-roll

Government Cut, opened in 1905, is a manmade shipping channel between Miami Beach and Fisher Island. The waterway provides deep water access between the Port of Miami and Atlantic Ocean. The waterway has been identified to potentially have storm system gates installed as part of Miami Dade County’s Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management alternative plan. Additional meetings with residents and stakeholders are planned to help further refine the details.
