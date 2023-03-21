Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boise Forward Office

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Marve Griffith highlights regulatory actions at the USACE Boise Forward Office.


    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 13:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 877296
    VIRIN: 230315-N-ER662-421
    Filename: DOD_109527923
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    USACE
    Boise
    Regulatory
    Walla Walla district

