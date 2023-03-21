Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC presents Celebrating the Workforce: Generations Part 2 – Mentoring

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this latest installment of AFLCMC's Celebrating the Workforce series,
    members of the MQ-9 Team discuss what mentoring means to them. Civilian
    airmen at different career levels discuss how they mentor others - and how
    they have benefitted from mentoring over the years.

    There are two other videos in this series. The first segment focuses on
    communication and is available at
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/868171/aflcmc-presents-celebrating-workforce-
    generations-part-1-communication

    A final installment of the series is forthcoming and will focus on
    motivation in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 13:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 877295
    VIRIN: 230323-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109527914
    Length: 00:20:35
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC presents Celebrating the Workforce: Generations Part 2 – Mentoring, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mentoring
    leadership
    usaf
    afmc
    aflcmc

