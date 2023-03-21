In this latest installment of AFLCMC's Celebrating the Workforce series,
members of the MQ-9 Team discuss what mentoring means to them. Civilian
airmen at different career levels discuss how they mentor others - and how
they have benefitted from mentoring over the years.
There are two other videos in this series. The first segment focuses on
communication and is available at
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/868171/aflcmc-presents-celebrating-workforce-
generations-part-1-communication
A final installment of the series is forthcoming and will focus on
motivation in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 13:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|877295
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109527914
|Length:
|00:20:35
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC presents Celebrating the Workforce: Generations Part 2 – Mentoring, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
