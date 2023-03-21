AFLCMC presents Celebrating the Workforce: Generations Part 2 – Mentoring

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this latest installment of AFLCMC's Celebrating the Workforce series,

members of the MQ-9 Team discuss what mentoring means to them. Civilian

airmen at different career levels discuss how they mentor others - and how

they have benefitted from mentoring over the years.



There are two other videos in this series. The first segment focuses on

communication and is available at

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/868171/aflcmc-presents-celebrating-workforce-

generations-part-1-communication



A final installment of the series is forthcoming and will focus on

motivation in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)