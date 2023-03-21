Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centcom, Africom Commanders Testify Before House Committee, Part 3

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Army Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command; Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command; and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, testify about military posture and national security challenges in the Middle East and Africa during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 13:50
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:32:12
    Location: US

