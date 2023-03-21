Centcom, Africom Commanders Testify Before House Committee, Part 3

Army Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command; Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command; and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, testify about military posture and national security challenges in the Middle East and Africa during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 13:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877294
|Filename:
|DOD_109527909
|Length:
|00:32:12
|Location:
|US
