Austin, Milley Testify on Defense Budget, Part 1

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley testify about the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2024 budget request at a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 12:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877289
|Filename:
|DOD_109527850
|Length:
|01:12:08
|Location:
|US
