    Austin, Milley Testify on Defense Budget, Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley testify about the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2024 budget request at a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 12:52
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:12:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin, Milley Testify on Defense Budget, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

