Introducing the DHA Minute, a monthly news product for the Defense Health Agency team. Learn more about the DHA Change of Responsibility ceremony and the historical perspective of this command team in Women’s History in this clip.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 14:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877288
|VIRIN:
|230323-O-AV380-023
|Filename:
|DOD_109527824
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA Minute March | 2023, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT