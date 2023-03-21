Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Minute March | 2023

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Jaime Chirinos 

    Defense Health Agency

    Introducing the DHA Minute, a monthly news product for the Defense Health Agency team. Learn more about the DHA Change of Responsibility ceremony and the historical perspective of this command team in Women’s History in this clip.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 14:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877288
    VIRIN: 230323-O-AV380-023
    Filename: DOD_109527824
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, DHA Minute March | 2023, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DHA #MHS #DHA Minute

