    Northcom, Southcom Commanders Testify on Defense Budget, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, and Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, testify about the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2024 and future years during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 12:22
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:59:29
    Location: US

