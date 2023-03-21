Northcom, Southcom Commanders Testify on Defense Budget, Part 2

Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, and Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, testify about the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2024 and future years during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
|03.23.2023
|03.23.2023 12:22
|Briefings
|877286
|DOD_109527715
|00:59:29
|US
|3
|3
