2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors conduct Pre-Combat Checks and Pre-Combat Inspections with Soldiers from 18th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 7, 2023.
Prior to engaging in combat or participating in a training exercise, Soldiers conduct Pre-Combat Checks (PCCs) and Pre-Combat Inspections (PCIs). PCCs are carried out by the unit commander and involve an assessment of the unit's battle plan, equipment, and personnel. Meanwhile, PCIs are conducted by the unit's first sergeant and involve a physical examination of the unit's equipment and personnel. Both PCCs and PCIs are important to ensure that the unit is prepared for combat and that all personnel are in an acceptable physical and mental state.
This work, B-Roll PCCs & PCIs, by SPC Jacob Bradford
