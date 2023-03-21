Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll PCCs & PCIs

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors conduct Pre-Combat Checks and Pre-Combat Inspections with Soldiers from 18th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 7, 2023.

    Prior to engaging in combat or participating in a training exercise, Soldiers conduct Pre-Combat Checks (PCCs) and Pre-Combat Inspections (PCIs). PCCs are carried out by the unit commander and involve an assessment of the unit's battle plan, equipment, and personnel. Meanwhile, PCIs are conducted by the unit's first sergeant and involve a physical examination of the unit's equipment and personnel. Both PCCs and PCIs are important to ensure that the unit is prepared for combat and that all personnel are in an acceptable physical and mental state.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877278
    VIRIN: 230307-A-NJ170-427
    Filename: DOD_109527596
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    TAGS

    Bus
    SFAC
    SFAB
    PCCs
    PCIs
    18FAB

