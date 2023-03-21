Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    California National Guard pilots undergo water egress training

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Black Hawk pilots from the California Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, undergo underwater helicopter egress training with instructors from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, March 15, 2023, at the aquatics center on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The training is required for Cal Guard and Cal Fire aircrew members who will fly missions to drop water on wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman and courtesy video by California National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877269
    VIRIN: 230315-A-TA175-434
    Filename: DOD_109527370
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard pilots undergo water egress training, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB

