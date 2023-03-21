Black Hawk pilots from the California Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, undergo underwater helicopter egress training with instructors from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, March 15, 2023, at the aquatics center on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The training is required for Cal Guard and Cal Fire aircrew members who will fly missions to drop water on wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman and courtesy video by California National Guard)
This work, California National Guard pilots undergo water egress training, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
