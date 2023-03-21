California National Guard pilots undergo water egress training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Black Hawk pilots from the California Army National Guard’s 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, undergo underwater helicopter egress training with instructors from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, March 15, 2023, at the aquatics center on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. The training is required for Cal Guard and Cal Fire aircrew members who will fly missions to drop water on wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman and courtesy video by California National Guard)