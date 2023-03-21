Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess B-1B, C-130J fleets relocate B-Roll Package

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    In preparation for possible inclement weather, Dyess Airmen rapidly prepared over a dozen aircraft to relocate, successfully demonstrating America’s Lift and Strike Base’s ability to achieve dynamic force employment while using agile combat employment.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877261
    VIRIN: 230322-F-UB464-143
    Filename: DOD_109527281
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess B-1B, C-130J fleets relocate B-Roll Package, by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Takeoff
    Dyess
    Dyess AFB
    C-130
    B-1

