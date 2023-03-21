In preparation for possible inclement weather, Dyess Airmen rapidly prepared over a dozen aircraft to relocate, successfully demonstrating America’s Lift and Strike Base’s ability to achieve dynamic force employment while using agile combat employment.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877261
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-UB464-143
|Filename:
|DOD_109527281
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dyess B-1B, C-130J fleets relocate B-Roll Package, by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
