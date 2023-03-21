Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFP exercises Casualty Receiving Treatment Ship mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Grady Fontana 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific participates with various medical elements and amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) medical department to exercise implementing a Casualty Receiving Treatment Ship (CRTS) mission aboard Boxer at Naval Base San Diego, California, March 6-10.

    #ThisIsNavyMedicine

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877254
    VIRIN: 230323-N-IX266-0001
    Filename: DOD_109527254
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFP exercises Casualty Receiving Treatment Ship mission, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boxer
    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    SURFPAC
    NMRTC
    NMFP
    CRTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT