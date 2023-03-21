70 years of excellence as the 335th Signal Command (Theater)!

Established on February 13, 1953, the 335th Signal Command (Theater) has continually provided the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) with Signal capabilities, and since 2014, Cyber capabilities.
We recently transitioned a chapter of our history of our overseas element, the 335th Signal Command Theater - Provisional. The mission continues with the 160th Theater Signal Brigade and we remain proud of all efforts in support of the Warfighter worldwide.
