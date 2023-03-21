Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    70 years of excellence as the 335th Signal Command (Theater)!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Wilridge 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Established on February 13, 1953, the 335th Signal Command (Theater) has continually provided the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) with Signal capabilities, and since 2014, Cyber capabilities.

    We recently transitioned a chapter of our history of our overseas element, the 335th Signal Command Theater - Provisional. The mission continues with the 160th Theater Signal Brigade and we remain proud of all efforts in support of the Warfighter worldwide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877252
    VIRIN: 230323-A-YO292-123
    Filename: DOD_109527249
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 70 years of excellence as the 335th Signal Command (Theater)!, by SGT Rachel Wilridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #U.S.Army
    #335th
    #ArmyReserve
    #U.S.ArmyReserve
    #ReadyLightning
    #SignalCorps
    #335thSignalCommandTheater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT