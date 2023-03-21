My ASC Story: SSG Benjamin Miller

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The opportunities at Army Sustainment Command are endless. SSG Miller is proof of this. Watch SSG Miller's ASC story to learn how he has made the most of his time here.