    My ASC Story: SSG Benjamin Miller

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The opportunities at Army Sustainment Command are endless. SSG Miller is proof of this. Watch SSG Miller's ASC story to learn how he has made the most of his time here.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 09:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877248
    VIRIN: 230323-A-IK992-842
    Filename: DOD_109527205
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    recruiting
    My Army Story

