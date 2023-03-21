The opportunities at Army Sustainment Command are endless. SSG Miller is proof of this. Watch SSG Miller's ASC story to learn how he has made the most of his time here.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 09:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877248
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-IK992-842
|Filename:
|DOD_109527205
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, My ASC Story: SSG Benjamin Miller, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
