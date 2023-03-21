Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introducing MWD Fany

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Tyndall's newest Military Working Dog, Fany, debuts her introduction at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 23, 2023. Military Working Dogs are essential Security Forces team members.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 09:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 877246
    VIRIN: 230323-F-NB615-923
    Filename: DOD_109527114
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Introducing MWD Fany, by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    MWD
    Security Forces
    Military Working Dog
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    weeklyvideos

