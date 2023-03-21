Street Smart In Focus

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    03.13.2023

    Video by Airman Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Caitlyn Knobbe, Wing Safety Office Traffic Safety Manager, discusses the importance of educating personnel on the street and automobile safety as well as how to prevent mishaps, Mar. 13, 2023, Spangdahlem, Germany. Firefighters and paramedics from different Fire Departments in Florida present a live demonstration of the impacts car accidents can have on you.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 04:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877234
    VIRIN: 230313-F-BY723-499
    Filename: DOD_109526669
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    Safety
    Firefighter
    Paramedic
    Street Smart
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Jessica Heaney

