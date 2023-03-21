Street Smart In Focus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Caitlyn Knobbe, Wing Safety Office Traffic Safety Manager, discusses the importance of educating personnel on the street and automobile safety as well as how to prevent mishaps, Mar. 13, 2023, Spangdahlem, Germany. Firefighters and paramedics from different Fire Departments in Florida present a live demonstration of the impacts car accidents can have on you.