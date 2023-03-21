The U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert was organized by the Kyushu Defense Bureau, with assistance from Sasebo City and other organizations, for the purpose of further enhancing mutual interaction between Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and surrounding Japanese local communities for the first time in 4 years in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 01:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877227
|VIRIN:
|230321-N-OR754-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109526499
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
