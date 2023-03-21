video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877227" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert was organized by the Kyushu Defense Bureau, with assistance from Sasebo City and other organizations, for the purpose of further enhancing mutual interaction between Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and surrounding Japanese local communities for the first time in 4 years in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)