    U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    The U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert was organized by the Kyushu Defense Bureau, with assistance from Sasebo City and other organizations, for the purpose of further enhancing mutual interaction between Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and surrounding Japanese local communities for the first time in 4 years in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 01:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877227
    VIRIN: 230321-N-OR754-0001
    Filename: DOD_109526499
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    TAGS

    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Kyushu Defense Bureau
    Arkas Sasebo Concert Hall

