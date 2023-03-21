Medal of Honor recipient visits 25th Infantry Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dwight W. Birdwell, Medal of Honor recipient, visits the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii, March 21st, 2023. During his visit, Birdwell was honored at various ceremonies honoring his time in service and his acts of heroism. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)