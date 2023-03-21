USINDOPACOM Women, Peace and Security Curriculum Developer Monica Herrera details her career and experience both as a gender advisor for the military and as a civilian.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 00:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877220
|VIRIN:
|230306-N-KW679-156
|Filename:
|DOD_109526422
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight - Monica Herrera, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
