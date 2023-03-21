Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Spotlight - Monica Herrera

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    USINDOPACOM Women, Peace and Security Curriculum Developer Monica Herrera details her career and experience both as a gender advisor for the military and as a civilian.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 00:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877220
    VIRIN: 230306-N-KW679-156
    Filename: DOD_109526422
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - Monica Herrera, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn tokyo camp zama monica herrera usindopacom gender women peace security wps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT