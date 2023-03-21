AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: ROK CJCS Visits the Wolfpack

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877215" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Seung-Kyum, ROK Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the U.S. Air Force's 8th Fighter Wing and the ROK Air Force's 38th Fighter Group at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, March 20, 2023. During the visit, Kim held meetings with 8 FW and 38 FG leadership and recognized Airmen from both units for their contributions to the Kunsan mission. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)