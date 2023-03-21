Air Defense Artillery Branch Commandant

Col. Curtis King, Air Defense Artillery 45th Chief and Commandant encourages the commission into the ADA Branch.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 18:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877214
|VIRIN:
|230322-O-ZY123-158
|Filename:
|DOD_109526140
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT