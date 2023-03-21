Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember offshore Port Fourchon, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a motor vessel crewmember approximately 15 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on March 21, 2023. The crewmember was experiencing seizure-like symptoms but was transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans in stable condition. The aircrew executed a litter-augmented double pick-up to minimize the rescue swimmer's time on scene and allows the rescue swimmer to treat and remain with the patient through the hoist. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PORT FOURCHON, LA, US
