Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember offshore Port Fourchon, La.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877213" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a motor vessel crewmember approximately 15 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on March 21, 2023. The crewmember was experiencing seizure-like symptoms but was transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans in stable condition. The aircrew executed a litter-augmented double pick-up to minimize the rescue swimmer's time on scene and allows the rescue swimmer to treat and remain with the patient through the hoist. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)