Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember offshore Port Fourchon, La.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT FOURCHON, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a motor vessel crewmember approximately 15 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on March 21, 2023. The crewmember was experiencing seizure-like symptoms but was transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans in stable condition. The aircrew executed a litter-augmented double pick-up to minimize the rescue swimmer's time on scene and allows the rescue swimmer to treat and remain with the patient through the hoist. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877213
    VIRIN: 230322-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109526138
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PORT FOURCHON, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crewmember offshore Port Fourchon, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    new orleans
    hoist
    litter
    port fourchon
    ladp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT