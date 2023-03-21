Six Soldiers will represent Irwin Army Community Hospital to compete against 12 other teams in the Medical Readiness Command, West for the title of Best Leader/Best Squad April 3-7, 2023. Who are the six, what do they do for IACH, and why in the world are they putting themselves through four days of extreme conditions?
Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877206
|VIRIN:
|230322-O-JU906-677
|PIN:
|230322
|Filename:
|DOD_109525990
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Who is Team IACH?, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
