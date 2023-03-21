Defense Officials Testify Before Senate Subcommittee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877204" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Farooq A. Mitha, director of the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs, and OSBP directors from the Army, Navy and Air Force testify about the tools being used to enhance DOD’s small business industrial base during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s readiness subcommittee.