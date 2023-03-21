Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Testify Before Senate Subcommittee

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Farooq A. Mitha, director of the Defense Department’s Office of Small Business Programs, and OSBP directors from the Army, Navy and Air Force testify about the tools being used to enhance DOD’s small business industrial base during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s readiness subcommittee.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 16:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877204
    Filename: DOD_109525978
    Length: 01:20:41
    Location: DC, US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
