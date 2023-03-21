Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Works to Create Reliable Networks Across Indo-Pacific

    03.22.2023

    Army Col. Elizabeth Casely, Army 1st Corps chief information officer and command, control, communications, cyber operations and networks director; Col. Shane Taylor, Army project manager for tactical networks; and Col. Matt Paul, Army project manager for mission command, discuss the challenges and opportunities involved in creating and sustaining reliable networks across the Indo-Pacific’s area of operations at Federal News Network’s 2023 DOD Cloud Exchange.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 16:56
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:44:22
