Army Works to Create Reliable Networks Across Indo-Pacific

Army Col. Elizabeth Casely, Army 1st Corps chief information officer and command, control, communications, cyber operations and networks director; Col. Shane Taylor, Army project manager for tactical networks; and Col. Matt Paul, Army project manager for mission command, discuss the challenges and opportunities involved in creating and sustaining reliable networks across the Indo-Pacific’s area of operations at Federal News Network’s 2023 DOD Cloud Exchange.
|03.22.2023
|03.22.2023 16:56
|Briefings
