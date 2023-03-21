Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ANGLICO Basic Course B-Roll

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Trent Henry 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines participate in the ANGLICO Basic Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 6 - 17, 2023. ABC is intended to develop the proficiency of Marines and Sailors in infantry tactics, patrolling, small arms, communications, operations in the Information environment, field craft, call for control, helicopter/tilt-rotor rope suspension techniques and other specialized demanding activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877202
    VIRIN: 230322-M-FP389-1001
    Filename: DOD_109525930
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, 1st ANGLICO Basic Course B-Roll, by LCpl Trent Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    company
    USMC
    ANGLICO
    table 5
    I MIG

