1st ANGLICO Basic Course B-Roll

U.S. Marines participate in the ANGLICO Basic Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 6 - 17, 2023. ABC is intended to develop the proficiency of Marines and Sailors in infantry tactics, patrolling, small arms, communications, operations in the Information environment, field craft, call for control, helicopter/tilt-rotor rope suspension techniques and other specialized demanding activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877202
|VIRIN:
|230322-M-FP389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109525930
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
