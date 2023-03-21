During January's Unit Training Assembly, personnel with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron partnered with the 312th Airlift Squadron and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to complete vital readiness training.
The 349th Air Mobility Wing crew from Travis Air Force Base, California, landed Friday, Jan. 6, on a C-5M Super Galaxy, which would be used for training the remainder of the weekend. The purpose of the total force team up was to have loadmasters from 312 AS train on their job skills while simultaneously training 25 APS air transportation specialists on their skills.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877200
|VIRIN:
|230109-F-MG843-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109525888
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing B-Roll, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT